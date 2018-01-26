Emergency services crews often unprepared for diabetic crises

Older women who carry some extra body fat may face a heightened risk of breast cancer -- even if their weight is normal, a new study finds.More >>
Waiting for acne to clear up on its own can be frustrating, especially for teens who are already self-conscious about their appearance.More >>
If you call 911, you expect to get the medical services you need.More >>
Controversial "heat-not-burn" tobacco devices might only get limited marketing in the United States, based on recommendations issued Thursday by an influential government panel.More >>
A procedure that plucks stroke-causing clots from blood vessels in the brain may be useful in many more patients than previously thought, new research shows.More >>
Your Mom may have been right about broccoli's goodness. A small study hints that a substance in the crunchy veggy may help some with diabetes get better control of their blood sugar.More >>
People with type 2 diabetes who aren't taking insulin don't necessarily need to check their blood sugar levels, a new study contends.More >>
A new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT2 inhibitors could increase the risk of a rare, life-threatening complication of the disease called ketoacidosis, a new study warns.More >>
Kidneys from deceased diabetic donors can save the lives of patients on the transplant wait-list, researchers say.More >>
Insulin typically saves the lives of those with diabetes, but it can also be a way for some people to kill themselves, a new review warns.More >>
