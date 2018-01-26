Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons including a semi-automatic rifle and throwing knives were seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school, authorities said Friday.
State police in Fayette County say the weapons were found in the teenager's bedroom Thursday night in Henry Clay Township after authorities learned of the threat allegedly made on a school bus against four Uniontown Area High School students.
"He just didn't like them. That's what he said, he didn't like them. What a reason to do something," District Attorney Rich Bower said Friday about the suspect's motive.
The teen faces juvenile court charges of terroristic threats and causing or risking a catastrophe.
Bower said police found a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, two machetes, throwing knives, two lever-action rifles, a revolver, and a crossbow with arrows and bulk ammunition.
Uniontown police and state police were in every district school Friday morning, and a state trooper was stationed on the school bus where the alleged attack was discussed, Bower said. Trooper Robert Broadwater said students were checked with hand-held metal detectors as they entered school buildings.
The student who reported the alleged threats wasn't involved in the conversation but "took appropriate action right on the bus ... by recording it," Bower said.
"Fortunately, nothing occurred, nobody got hurt," he said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
Health officials say the flu blanketed the US again last week for the third straight week.More >>
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.More >>
USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.More >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>