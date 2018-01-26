3 in custody after car crashes into church during police pursuit

Three people are now in custody after a stolen car crashed into a church during a police pursuit Friday morning, authorities say.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the pursuit began around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Claycut Road and Foster Drive. The pursuit ended when the car crashed into the Greater Sst. Michael Baptist Church at the intersection of Gus Young Avenue and N 37th Street.

Investigators say the car also took out an Entergy utility pole during the crash.

