1 teen, 2 adults charged after car crashes into church during police pursuit

Two adults and a teenager are facing criminal charges after a stolen car crashed into a church during a police pursuit Friday morning, authorities say.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, says the pursuit began around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Claycut Road and Foster Drive. The pursuit ended when the car crashed into the Greater St. Michael Baptist Church at the intersection of Gus Young Avenue and N 37th Street.

A 15-year-old female, as well as two adults, have been charged in connection with the incident. The teen was arrested and is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, disobeying a red light, and illegal possession of stolen things.

The two adults were issued misdemeanor summons for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Investigators say the car also took out an Entergy utility pole during the crash.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.