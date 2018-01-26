Alpha Phi Alpha hosts discussion panel on race, accountability a - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Alpha Phi Alpha hosts discussion panel on race, accountability and policing

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB

Information provided by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana District of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, is hosting its annual conference in Baton Rouge this weekend. 

On Friday, January 26, 2018 from 6:30-8:00 p.m., the district is hosting a panel discussion entitled "A Conversation on Race, Accountability, and Policing our Communities."  Confirmed panel participants include:

  • Senator Regina Barrow
  • Representative Patricia Smith
  • Representative C. Denise Marcelle
  • Representative Kendricks Brass
  • Acting United States Attorney Corey R. Amundson
  • ATF Group Supervisor Joe Belisle
  • Chief of Police Murphy Paul
  • Officer Darryl Honore
  • Trooper Samuel James
  • Chief of Police Jocelyn Johnson
  • Deputy Frederick Thomas
  • Officer Brian Strong
  • NAACP President Michael McClanahan
  • SUBR Professor Chanika Jones

The event will take place in the Main Ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel at 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. 

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly