Alpha Phi Alpha hosts discussion panel on race, accountability and policing

Information provided by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana District of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, is hosting its annual conference in Baton Rouge this weekend.

On Friday, January 26, 2018 from 6:30-8:00 p.m., the district is hosting a panel discussion entitled "A Conversation on Race, Accountability, and Policing our Communities." Confirmed panel participants include:

Senator Regina Barrow

Representative Patricia Smith

Representative C. Denise Marcelle

Representative Kendricks Brass

Acting United States Attorney Corey R. Amundson

ATF Group Supervisor Joe Belisle

Chief of Police Murphy Paul

Officer Darryl Honore

Trooper Samuel James

Chief of Police Jocelyn Johnson

Deputy Frederick Thomas

Officer Brian Strong

NAACP President Michael McClanahan

SUBR Professor Chanika Jones

The event will take place in the Main Ballroom at the Renaissance Hotel at 7000 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The event is free and open to the public.

