The Latest: Michigan State AD Mark Hollis steps down

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal at Michigan State University (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis has stepped down in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Hollis has been in the job for 10 years. He announced his retirement on Friday, two days after Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon stepped down amid the outcry over how the school handled allegations against Nassar, a former school employee accused of dozens of molesting girls and young women for years. Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics, where he abused some of the world's elite gymnasts, including several Olympians.

Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison.

10 a.m.

Michigan State University's governing board was set Friday to have its first public meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over complaints that the school missed chances to stop former sports doctor Larry Nassar from sexually assaulting young athletes and botched its response to the scandal.

Trustees plan to discuss the presidential transition, as the university prepares for new investigations by the state attorney general, state lawmakers and the NCAA while facing lawsuits filed by more than 130 women and girls.

Simon quit Wednesday, hours after Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison for molesting some of gymnastics' top athletes and others.

The board expressed support for Simon before her resignation, but she faced pressure from many students, faculty and legislators. While there has been no evidence that Simon knew Nassar was sexually abusing girls and women, some of the more than 150 women and girls who have accused him said they complained to university employees as far back as the late 1990s.

Students planned a Friday evening march and protest.

