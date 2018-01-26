YOUR TURN: Oil Pipeline

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Brad Blanchard.

Blanchard took the time to comment on our Facebook page about a judge’s ruling in favor of a company that wants to build a crude oil pipeline between Lake Charles and St. James Parish. Some people are opposed to the pipeline, but Blanchard and others think it’s the best solution.

In his words:

The oil and gas business is here to stay and will outlive anyone who is able to read this message. Pipelines are a safe mode of transportation and are at far less risk of accident than other methods.

