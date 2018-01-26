Father calls detectives to report son committed armed robbery, police say

A man is behind bars in connection with a robbery at a wireless company in Baton Rouge after his father contacted police about the crime, according to investigators.

Court documents state Abdullah Elayan, 26, is accused of robbing Beta Wireless Cellular Marketplace on Murial Avenue on Monday.

According to the probable cause report, he held a knife on a worker in the store and stole cellphones. It added there was another man with him who has not yet been identified.

The report indicated Elayan’s father contacted detectives and told them his son had confessed to the crime. It added the man told investigators "he wished for authorities to arrest his son so that he could seek treatment for a rabid drug addiction."

Elayan was arrested Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of armed robbery.

His bond is set at $20,000.

