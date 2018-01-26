LSU WR DJ Chark impresses scouts on final day of Senior Bowl practice

LSU's DJ Chark made a nice impression on the scouts for what they call a week-long job interview for pro football, as the last day of practice at the Senior Bowl wrapped up.

"Underrated would be the word," Chark said. "You haven't achieved a lot of the success that spread teams have achieved numbers-wise, but if you watch the games, you see receivers come up with big plays all the time."

Two of the best, both from Baton Rouge, went head-to-head Thursday as Chark lined up against Danny Johnson of the Southern Jaguars.

Football fans who want an FBS-FCS matchup between the two schools got a little taste during practice.

Chark had an impressive grab in the end zone for a touchdown during one-on-one drills of the South team's practice. The two will be teammates when they play for keeps Saturday afternoon.

While Chark probably had the most noticeable day for the TV cameras Thursday, the other three LSU Tigers also got plenty of attention, along with Johnson.

South team head coach Bill O'Brien, head coach of the Houston Texans was asked just where LSU stacks up in the eyes of pro football people.

They had 51 guys on active rosters last year. That led all schools.

"That's not a surprise to me," O'Brien said. Somebody said it the other day. College football, those top 10 to 15 programs that is somewhat of a feeder system to the NFL and LSU's definitely one of those places. These guys are coming from big stages where they had to perform at a high level against top level competition in the SEC in front of 100,000 fans. So, I don't think anything's too big for them and you see that when you start working with them."

Saturday's game starts at 1:30 p.m. Central and will be televised live by NFL Network.

