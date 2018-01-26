From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a dry and chilly early commute, as things are all quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. However, that will definitely be changing within the next 24 hours. In the meantime, there will be increasing clouds throughout the day. It will be a mild afternoon, with a high of 65°.

Overnight, you can expect patchy fog and scattered showers after midnight covering about 50% of the viewing area and a low of 57°. Saturday, keep the umbrella nearby, as widespread rain will fall throughout the day and into the evening. The forecast calls for 90% - 100% coverage and a high temperature of 63°. While we're not expecting "severe weather," rainfall totals will likely run on the order of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

A few scattered showers may also linger into Sunday morning but should be ending around mid-day, just in time for the "Mystic Krewe of Mutts" to roll in downtown Baton Rouge at 2 p.m.

