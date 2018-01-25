Flood recovery at Glen Oaks High was main topic of discussion at EBR school meeting

Rebuilding after the historic August 2016 flooding nearly dominated a meeting Thursday night about schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Leaders met with teachers, students, and community members at Glen Oaks High School, the only high school in the EBR school system that flooded. Superintendent Warren Drake says they can take comfort in knowing leaders have already approved a plan to rebuild the school. In fact, he says four buildings will be torn down. The remainder of the buildings will be renovated and a brand new building will be built as well.

“Next August, this is going to be a brand new campus. It's already beginning to get that way, but it's not there yet. Kids are in temporary buildings here and we've got to get them out,” said Drake.

Leaders say they were glad to see so many students turn out to hear about their school's future.

