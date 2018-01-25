Flood recovery at Glen Oaks High was main topic of discussion at EBR school meeting

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
Many people got another opportunity on Thursday, January 25 to weigh in on a potential plan to enhance one of the runways at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport at a meeting at Saintsville Church.More >>
Many people got another opportunity on Thursday, January 25 to weigh in on a potential plan to enhance one of the runways at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport at a meeting at Saintsville Church.More >>
Rebuilding after the historic August 2016 flooding nearly dominated a meeting Thursday night about schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
Rebuilding after the historic August 2016 flooding nearly dominated a meeting Thursday night about schools in East Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed a new measure Wednesday night aimed at preventing human trafficking and prostitution at hotels.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed a new measure Wednesday night aimed at preventing human trafficking and prostitution at hotels.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Avis Avenue off of Staring Lane Thursday evening.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Avis Avenue off of Staring Lane Thursday evening.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >>
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >>
Rexy died on Sunday after being accidentally shot by his sister.More >>
Rexy died on Sunday after being accidentally shot by his sister.More >>