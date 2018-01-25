Sleepy U.S. teens are running on empty

Controversial "heat-not-burn" tobacco devices might only get limited marketing in the United States, based on recommendations issued Thursday by an influential government panel.More >>
A procedure that plucks stroke-causing clots from blood vessels in the brain may be useful in many more patients than previously thought, new research shows.More >>
Most American teenagers are plagued by too little sleep, which can hurt their health and their school performance, federal health officials said Thursday.More >>
Nearly 60 percent of college football players have low levels of vitamin D, a new study suggests.More >>
The world's first genetically identical monkey clones have been created by Chinese scientists, who say they've broken barriers to human cloning.More >>
Most American teenagers are plagued by too little sleep, which can hurt their health and their school performance, federal health officials said Thursday.More >>
In yet another example of how far-reaching the fallout from America's opioid epidemic is, researchers report that babies exposed to these narcotics while in the womb run the risk of certain head and neck abnormalities.More >>
Men who started drinking in their teens are at increased risk for liver disease, Swedish researchers report.More >>
A group of former National Football League greats is urging parents not to let their children play tackle football until they're at least 14 years oldMore >>
Instead of getting a flu shot at the doctor's office, you might someday inhale a nasal spray vaccine at home.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.