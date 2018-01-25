1 injured after shooting on Avis Ave. during funeral repast

Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Avis Avenue off of Staring Lane Thursday evening.

The call went out around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, January 25. EMS officials say they responded to the location, but were unable to find a patient. They believe the patient was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. The Baton Rouge Police Department is working the case and says they believe the person's injuries are non-life threatening.

BRPD officials also say they believe two people were shooting at each other when one of them was hit. The other shooter reportedly fled the scene.

We're also told the family was gathering at the house for a funeral repast when the shooting occurred.

