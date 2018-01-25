Business owner pleads guilty to not paying 150 employees for almost $300k worth of overtime work

The Department of Justice reports a St. Amant business owner pleaded guilty Thursday to obstructing a federal investigation and failing to pay his employees for overtime hours.

Michael L. Langston Jr., 47, was the owner of Langston Construction, llc. and Composite Architectural Design Systems, both of which are headquartered in Gonzales. Langston employed dozens of workers at construction sites throughout the country. By failing to pay overtime, Langston withheld $240,388.21 from his employees between August of 2013 and August of 2016.

During the hearing, Langston reportedly admitted to these crimes. Langston said he instructed one of his employees to provide the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage, and Hour Division with partial wage and hour records, which had been altered to hide the true number, identities, and wages of employees working for Langston Construction.

Langston also provided false documentation to investigators during a meeting, and his and removed additional records which showed accurate employee wage and hour information.

He admitted at the hearing that his two companies failed to paying approximately 150 workers overtime, and that he did this because he was concerned about the immigration status of many of his employees.

"The aggressive prosecution of those who obstruct federal investigations and companies that evade fair labor practices is a priority of this office. I greatly appreciate the outstanding efforts of our excellent Department of Labor partners in addressing this important case," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

