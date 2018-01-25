From the First Alert Weather Team

It was a beautiful Thursday across all of the WAFB area and skies should stay mainly clear into the evening. Changes are on the way, however, as clouds will be on the increase overnight. Those same clouds will slow the overnight temperature drop and keep much of the WAFB area in the 40s for Friday morning’s sunrise. Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy on Friday with highs climbing into the mid 60s for metro Baton Rouge, but just about everyone should stay dry through the afternoon.

Rain will start creeping into the WAFB region from the west late on Friday as we await the arrival of our next big rainmaker. A cold front, coupled with a broad low pressure area, will make for a rainy Saturday for just about everyone. After a Saturday morning start in the low to mid 50s, Saturday’s highs will only get into the lower 60s. We’re not concerned about a significant severe weather outbreak, although we could see one or two strong to severe storms through the course of the day across south Louisiana. Yet everything points to rain throughout the better part of Saturday, if not the entire day. Rain totals will run on the order of 1” to 3” with locally higher amounts.

Rains will linger into Sunday morning, but should be ending around midday for Baton Rouge, just in time for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade in downtown Baton Rouge. After a morning low in the low 50s, expect Sunday afternoon highs in the low 60s with slow clearing.

The First Alert Forecast calls for a high around 60° under sunny skies for Monday after a morning low in the low 40s. Tuesday is expected to be cooler than Monday, with a morning low in the low to mid 30s and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Plan for a mild Wednesday under partly cloudy skies with sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s and an afternoon high in the mid 60s.

Looking out to Thursday, the next cold front is currently expected during the latter part of the day, delivering showers and thunderstorms and potentially setting the stage for cooler temperatures headed into the first days of February.

