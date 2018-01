Suit: Assistant forced to take dictation from nude Weinstein

Bill Cosby is suddenly out and about in his hometown of Philadelphia in what legal experts say appears to be an effort by the comedian to rebuild his good-guy image ahead of his retrial on sexual assault charges in the spring.

Several people at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics are out of jobs in the fallout from the scandal involving once-renowned gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

A look at the fallout from sports doctor scandal

Magician David Copperfield has declared his support for the Me Too movement in a lengthy statement online in the wake of new allegations of misconduct.

A former personal assistant for Harvey Weinstein alleges she was forced to undertake such tasks as cleaning up after his sexual encounters and taking dictation from him while he was naked. (Source: Raycom Media)

NEW YORK (AP) - A former personal assistant for Harvey Weinstein says she was forced to clean up messes from his sexual encounters and take dictation from him while he was naked, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday.

Sandeep Rehal said she suffers from "severe emotional distress" because of "incessant sexual harassment" she endured working as the movie mogul's assistant from February 2013 to February 2015. She called her work environment "sexually hostile," and said she was subjected to unwanted touching by Weinstein.

Weinstein spokeswoman Holly Baird said Weinstein "categorically denies these claims." She said Weinstein's lawyers "will respond in the appropriate legal forum with evidence proving they are untrue."

According to the lawsuit, Rehal had to manage Weinstein's supply of injectable erectile dysfunction drugs, clean semen off his office couch and pick up used condoms. She maintained Weinstein's list of contacts and had to use an asterisk to identify his sexual partners, the suit says.

Her degrading treatment constituted illegal sex discrimination, Rehal alleges in the suit.

"To say Weinstein's behavior was harmful, tawdry, demeaning and offensive is an understatement," said Genie Harrison, an attorney for Rehal.

The suit also names as defendants Weinstein's brother, Bob Weinstein, human resources head Frank Gil and the Weinstein Co.

Dozens of other women, including well-known actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

This story has been corrected to show Genie Harrison is an attorney for Rehal, not Weinstein.

