How to recognize the signs of a human trafficking victim

Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.More >>
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested the two suspects whose SUV broke down during an alleged burglary earlier this month.More >>
Human sex trafficking is the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today second only to drug trafficking and tied with illegal arms, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.More >>
A man killed in Central City Wednesday night has been confirmed as a popular area performer's brother. According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Big Freedia's brother Adam Ross was killed on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Magnolia Street. Ross was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to the NOPD report. Freedia took to Instagram to announce her brother's death. "My heart is so heavy right now ! They t...More >>
A Baton Rouge judge dismissed a lawsuit against Bayou Bridge, llc., the company behind the construction of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is charging a Bullard man accused of trying to get an underage girl to exchange nude pictures with him.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
Two students died in the school shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky on Tuesday morning, January 23.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.More >>
Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.More >>
The cruise ship where a Louisiana woman fell off is set to arrive in New Orleans Thursday. Juwanna Brooks, 44, was identified as the woman who fell off the Carnival Triumph Sunday near Mexico. The cruise took off Saturday from New Orleans heading to Cozumel. Brooks' mother said the cruise line officials contacted her after she fell overboard. The search for Brooks is ongoing. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
