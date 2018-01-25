Emotional residents return to California mudslide area

The mayor of Houston is proposing sweeping changes for builders in the wake of the devastating floodwaters brought by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
A former personal assistant for Harvey Weinstein is alleging in a federal lawsuit that she was forced to work in a hostile environment and given tasks like cleaning up after Weinstein's sexual encounters.More >>
A Republican congressman from Pennsylvania who settled a former aide's sexual harassment complaint with taxpayer money won't seek re-election.More >>
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.More >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
