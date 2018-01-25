LSU baseball announces 'coaching staff adjustment'

There will be a coaching staff adjustment for the Tiger baseball team this season.

Sean Ochinko will serve as LSU’s volunteer coach/hitting coach, taking the place of Micah Gibbs, who suffered a severe knee injury earlier this month while playing in a pickup basketball game.

The knee injury will require surgery and the rehabilitation involved in recovering from the injury will prevent Gibbs from carrying out his coaching duties.

“I was heartbroken when Micah was injured in a freak accident,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “Because of his inability to now function on the field as an active coach, we felt the need to replace him so that our players can receive the coaching on the field that they deserve and so that we are not as a disadvantage as a team in the rugged SEC."

Under Gibbs, the 2017 Tiger offense was No. 1 in the SEC in RBI (448), and No. 2 in the league in batting average (.289) total bases (1,053), base hits (702), runs scored (482) and on-base percentage (.384).

LSU opens the season against Notre Dame on Friday, Feb. 16 at Alex Box Stadium.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.