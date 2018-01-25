2 killed in triple shooting at Zachary trailer park; suspect in custody

The suspected shooter has turned himself in to the Baker Police Department (Source: WAFB)

Emergency crews responded to a reported triple shooting in Zachary Thursday afternoon.

Two people were reportedly fatally wounded during the incident, which happened at the Sweetbriar Mobile Home Park, located off Highway 61 in the Zachary area. A third person was also reportedly injured.

The shooting happened Thursday, January 25 shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Chief Carl Dunn with the Baker Police Department took the suspect into custody, then the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office took the suspect into custody at that point. Baker officials also say a weapon was found in a vehicle on the scene, but they aren't sure if that was in fact the weapon used in the shootings.

Baker officials also say another man and woman were with the suspect when he was taken into custody. The suspect remained silent after being read his rights.

EBRSO has taken over the investigation. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

