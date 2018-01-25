Deputies say brothers were 'aggressors' before triple shooting at Zachary trailer park

Three people were reportedly shot at Sweetbriar Mobile Home Park in Zachary (Source: WAFB)

Two brothers were killed and a third victim was injured in a shooting in Zachary (Source: WAFB)

Deputies say the two brothers who were fatally shot at a Zachary trailer park Thursday were the "aggressors" in the incident.

"At this time evidence on the scene as well as witness statements indicate that the two deceased men were the aggressors in the incident," East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said in a statement.

The incident happened at the Sweetbriar Mobile Home Park, located off Highway 61 in the Zachary area on Thursday, January 25. The call went out to officials around 1:30 p.m.

The two men killed have been identified as Tyrion Gwinn, 20, and Leonard Cummings III, 24. Family members say they were brothers. A third man was seriously wounded, but is expected to survive.

Hicks said in a statement Friday that Cummings, Gwinn and a third man went to the trailer of 30-year-old Quinton George where they got into a fight with 30-year-old Randy Johnson.

George allegedly produced a gun and fired at the three subjects during the fight. George and Johnson then went to Baker Police Department to report what occurred, according to Hicks.

Quinton George, 30, has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Johnson was booked a family court bench warrant.

The case remains under investigation by EBRSO.

