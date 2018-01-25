2 brothers killed in triple shooting at Zachary trailer park; person of interest in custody

Two brothers were killed and a third victim was injured in a shooting in Zachary (Source: WAFB)

Two brothers were killed and a third man was seriously injured in a triple shooting at a Zachary trailer park Thursday.

The incident happened at the Sweetbriar Mobile Home Park, located off Highway 61 in the Zachary area on Thursday, January 25. The call went out to officials around 1:30 p.m.

Spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Casey Hicks, says it's believed the two men shot and killed, as well as the person of interest, all lived in the trailer park.

The two men killed have been identified as Tyrion Gwinn, 20, and Leonard Cummings III, 24, who family say were brothers. A third man also sustained "very serious" injuries in the incident.

Chief Carl Dunn with the Baker Police Department says two witnesses and the person of interest went to the Baker Police Department, where they are currently being interviewed. Baker officials also say a weapon was found in a vehicle on the scene, but they aren't sure if that was in fact the weapon used in the shootings.

The person of interest remained silent after being read his rights.

EBRSO has taken over the investigation. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

