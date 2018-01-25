Expanded use of clot-removing procedure could change stroke care

Controversial "heat-not-burn" tobacco devices might only get limited marketing in the United States, based on recommendations issued Thursday by an influential government panel.More >>
A procedure that plucks stroke-causing clots from blood vessels in the brain may be useful in many more patients than previously thought, new research shows.More >>
Most American teenagers are plagued by too little sleep, which can hurt their health and their school performance, federal health officials said Thursday.More >>
Nearly 60 percent of college football players have low levels of vitamin D, a new study suggests.More >>
The world's first genetically identical monkey clones have been created by Chinese scientists, who say they've broken barriers to human cloning.More >>
Shingles may be tied to an increased risk for heart disease, a new study suggests.More >>
High intensity interval training involves cardiovascular exercise in short intervals at high intensity.More >>
Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.More >>
It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.More >>
Scary pit vipers may need an image upgrade: Their venom might end up helping human heart patients, research suggests.More >>
