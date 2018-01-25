Traffic stop on stolen vehicle yields stolen guns, drugs

A traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen resulted in an arrest for stolen guns and drugs, according to investigators.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Joey Francois, 37, of Morgan City, was booked on more than a dozen charges.

Lt. John Schaff, a spokesman for MCPD, said Francois tried to walk away after being pulled over, but was caught a short time later and identified as the driver.

He added officers found a stolen handgun, an AR-15, ammo, Focalin XR (used to treat ADHD), Carisoprodol (muscle relaxer), Tramadol (opioid pain medication), marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the stolen vehicle.

According to officers, this was the second time Francois has been found with a stolen gun in his possession and he is a convicted felon, which means he is not supposed to possess any firearm.

Investigators added Francois was stopped in an area designated as drug and gun free.

He was booked on the following charges:

Possession of stolen firearms second offense

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone

Possession of stolen things under $1,000

Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000

Possession of Schedule II CDS (Focalin XR)

Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Carisoprodol)

Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Tramadol)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of uniform CDS law (drug-free zone)

Driving under suspension

Motor vehicle inspection required

No insurance

Bond has not been set.

