Traffic stop on stolen vehicle yields stolen guns, drugs

Joey Francois (Source: Morgan City Police Department) Joey Francois (Source: Morgan City Police Department)
MORGAN CITY, LA (WAFB) -

A traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen resulted in an arrest for stolen guns and drugs, according to investigators.

The Morgan City Police Department reported Joey Francois, 37, of Morgan City, was booked on more than a dozen charges.

Lt. John Schaff, a spokesman for MCPD, said Francois tried to walk away after being pulled over, but was caught a short time later and identified as the driver.

He added officers found a stolen handgun, an AR-15, ammo, Focalin XR (used to treat ADHD), Carisoprodol (muscle relaxer), Tramadol (opioid pain medication), marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the stolen vehicle.

According to officers, this was the second time Francois has been found with a stolen gun in his possession and he is a convicted felon, which means he is not supposed to possess any firearm.

Investigators added Francois was stopped in an area designated as drug and gun free.

He was booked on the following charges:

  • Possession of stolen firearms second offense
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone
  • Possession of stolen things under $1,000
  • Possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000
  • Possession of Schedule II CDS (Focalin XR)
  • Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Carisoprodol)
  • Possession of Schedule IV CDS (Tramadol)
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Violation of uniform CDS law (drug-free zone)
  • Driving under suspension
  • Motor vehicle inspection required
  • No insurance

Bond has not been set.

