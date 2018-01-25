Traffic stop on stolen vehicle yields stolen guns, drugs

A teen girl says she's alive today thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor who happens to be a retired firefighter. He was just steps away when her family’s home caught fire.More >>
A traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen resulted in an arrest for stolen guns and drugs, according to investigators. The Morgan City Police Department reported Joey Francois, 37, of Morgan City, was booked on more than a dozen charges.More >>
An accused serial killer suspected of deadly shootings in two parishes has been indicted for the shooting that happened in East Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.More >>
The main branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be hosting its first comic convention, called Mid City Micro-Con, on February 10.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Clock to end humanity set at two minutes to midnight.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
