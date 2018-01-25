Will it be LSU or Auburn for JaMarr Chase?

Will it be LSU or Auburn on National Signing Day for JaMarr Chase?

The talented wide receiver out of Rummel High School says his decision on NSD will come down to the two SEC West Tigers.

The five-star receiver caught 61 passes last season for 1,011 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ran the ball 16 times for 102 yards.

LSU is hoping to team Chase up with Terrace Marshall Jr., a five-star receiver out of Bossier City.

With the NCAA's new early signing day in December, the Tigers added 21 players to the 2018 roster.

With Scotlandville safety Kelvin Joseph verbally committing in January, that leaves three spots for LSU on National Signing Day.

The three major targets are Chase, defensive back Patrick Surtain Jr. and quarterback James Foster.

National Signing Day this year is Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.