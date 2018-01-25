SU's Danny Johnson at Senior Bowl looking to show he can compete

One of just a few players from the FCS level in Mobile, AL for the Senior Bowl is Southern's Danny Johnson.

The drive of the defensive back and specialist is crystal clear.

"My goal for this week is to just show I can compete with these guys, just play the best I can," Johnson said. "Come out here and make some plays and get my hand on some balls. They're a lot more physical, playing on the bigger stages than the schools they play at. I think they have a little more coaching there. Going up against those guys and just accepting the challenge. I'm not backing down from it. So, it's been going good competing with them."

He's been a playmaker on defense for four seasons on the Bluff and this past year, even contributed on special teams and offense. He said he's now hoping to take that versatility to the next level.

"I feel like I can bring versatility to their organization. Whether it's a nickel or corner, I feel like I can play either," Johnson added.

"Well, he's got all the skills to be successful at this level," said Anthony Midget, defensive backs coach for the South team. "He has good footwork, he's quick out of his breaks, and I just told him the difference in the NFL is when you're in position to make plays, you have to be able to make them with the opportunities you get in the game."

We've seen in years past just how important this week in Mobile can be. It was just last year that Baton Rouge native and former Madison Prep star Chad Williams improved his draft stock from relatively unknown to a third round pick. Johnson is hoping to do something similar on the defensive side of the ball in the biggest job interview of his life.

"This is the time to showcase my talent against the guys they have on their board, so just come out here and make plays and get my name flying around. That's what I'm here to do," Johnson explained.

