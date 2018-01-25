PHOTO GALLERY: 2018 Sportsline Player of the Year Awards banquet

Photos from the 2018 Sportsline Player of the Year Award featuring the Warrick Dunn Award.

The 2018 banquet was held at L'auberge casino in Baton Rouge on Monday, January.

WATCH: Warrick Dunn Award Show - Part 1

WATCH: Warrick Dunn Award Show - Part 2

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.