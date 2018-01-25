WATCH: Warrick Dunn Award Show - Part 2

Warrick Dunn Award for the 2017 Sportsline High School Player of the Year

The Warrick Dunn Award for the 2017 Sportsline High School Player of the Year was held on Jan. 22, 2018.

If you didn't get a chance to watch our live coverage of the event or want to watch it again, the attached video shows the second half of the banquet.

It includes the profiles of additional finalists and the naming of the winner, West Feliciana running back Davon Harris.

