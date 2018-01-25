FCA net profits nearly doubles in 2017 on higher-margin mix

MILAN (AP) - Automaker Fiat Chrysler saw net profit nearly double last year as a more profitable model mix helped overcome a sales decline in North America.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported net profit for last year hit 3.5 billion euros ($4.3 billion), compared with 1.8 billion a year earlier, as the company cut its industrial debt nearly in half to 2.4 billion euros.
Due to the results, Fiat Chrysler announced Thursday it would increase profit-sharing to 40,000 union workers on an hourly wage in the United States to $5,500 each. That will be in addition to a $2,000 bonus already announced for 60,000 hourly and salaried workers due to savings from the Trump administration's tax plan.
The carmaker delivered 4.7 million vehicles globally, in line with the previous year. U.S. sales fell 8 percent to 2.1 million vehicles due to a decline in fleet sales to the lowest level since 2001. The company has been making efforts to reduce fleet sales in favor of high-profit generators, and declines were partially offset by sales of Ram trucks, the premium Alfa Romeo brand and Jeep brand SUVs.
Net revenues for the year were nearly 111 billion euros, shy of the revenue target of 115 million euros to 120 million euros. Adjusted net profit of 3.7 billion euros exceeded guidance of above 3 billion euros.
Fiat issued full-year 2018 guidance of net revenues above 125 billion euros and adjusted net profit around 5 billion euros. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said the carmaker aimed to report zero debt when it reports second-quarter earnings.
Marchionne, who is planning to step down as CEO next year, said he would lay out the company's new five-year business plan on June 1.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.More >>
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."More >>
The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."More >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>