From the First Alert Weather Team

It's a cold January morning. In fact, there is a light freeze for some neighborhoods, as temperatures are starting out in the low/mid 30°s. We'll rebound quite nicely, though, and by lunchtime, you should enjoy plenty of sunshine, with a temperature in the upper 50°s and an afternoon high topping out at 64°.

Overnight, you may see a few clouds and it should not feel as cold, with a low only dropping into the lower 40°s. Tomorrow, you'll see increasing clouds, but it will stay dry for the majority of the day, with a high of 65°.

Saturday is still shaping up to be a "very wet" day for just about everyone (90% coverage), as a cold front slides across the state. After a morning start in the low/mid 50°s, we can expect afternoon highs in the lower 60°s. So again, make plans accordingly for rain (possibly isolated storms) during that 24 hour period (early Saturday through early Sunday).

Scattered rain "could linger" into Sunday's pre-dawn hours, but we expect clearing skies into Sunday afternoon when the weather "goes to the dogs" for the Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade.

