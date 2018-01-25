Authorities arrest 1, seek 2 in slaying of Colorado deputy

DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado are searching for two additional suspects wanted in connection with the killing of a sheriff's deputy causing the shutdown of some schools in the area.
Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm, 32, was killed Wednesday night, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper said. Gumm was shot when deputies responded to a call in a residential area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) north of downtown Denver, the sheriff's office said.
One man has been arrested.
Hickenlooper said Gumm was married and had worked for the sheriff's office since 2013. The governor said Thursday that state flags should remain in at half-staff until sunset on the day of Gumm's funeral.
Gumm was shot after deputies were called to an "assault in progress," the sheriff's office said. Deputies saw one of the suspects run behind a house. When deputies caught up with the man, the sheriff's office said he pulled out a handgun and started to shoot at the deputies, striking Gumm in the chest. The suspect fled but was later taken into custody.
After Gumm died, a hearse carrying his body left Denver Health Medical Center to return to Adams County at around 12:30 a.m. MST accompanied by a procession of officers from federal, state and local agencies. Despite the hour, people, some of them holding American flags, stood on the sidewalk as the procession passed.
The shooting happened less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff's Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot and four other officers were injured in an ambush in suburban Denver.
"This loss in incomprehensible. Not one, but two deputies down in less than a month," read a tweet from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, one of many agencies across the country offering their condolences.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
