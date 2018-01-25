Police chase ends when truck slams into traffic light pole; pair accused of stealing credit card

Police said a car chase that started because a credit card was stolen ended in a crash Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the chase started on near the Mall at Cortana around 9 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. with BRPD said police were called after two people stole a credit card at a business in the area. The suspects drove off, trying to outrun officers, according to reports.

McKneely added the chase ended on Florida Boulevard in the downtown area near I-110 when the driver of a red truck slammed into a traffic light pole, knocking down one of the lights.

Two suspects were arrested on charges of access device fraud and flight from an officer.

The investigation is ongoing.

