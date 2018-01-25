Police chase ends when truck slams into traffic light pole; pair accused of stealing credit card

Flu shots will be offered at no cost at 55 Parish Health Units across the state on Jan. 31, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday.More >>
Flu shots will be offered at no cost at 55 Parish Health Units across the state on Jan. 31, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Thursday.More >>
A traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen resulted in an arrest for stolen guns, according to investigators. They said drugs were also found.More >>
A traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen resulted in an arrest for stolen guns, according to investigators. They said drugs were also found.More >>
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night, with one of the victims suffering life-threatening injuries.More >>
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night, with one of the victims suffering life-threatening injuries.More >>
Police said a car chase that started because a credit card was stolen ended in a crash Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.More >>
Police said a car chase that started because a credit card was stolen ended in a crash Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.More >>
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.More >>
Officials are expected to release new developments in the deadly high school shooting at noon on Thursday, January 25.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The Doomsday Clock is now the closest to midnight since the Cold War. Midnight symbolizes the apocalypse.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
When Baloo the cat found out her owner didn’t like dead animals, she shifted to leaves instead.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
According to the financial website WalletHub, Texas was ranked the best state for driving.More >>
According to the financial website WalletHub, Texas was ranked the best state for driving.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>