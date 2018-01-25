Police chase ends when truck slams into traffic light pole

The cruise ship where a Louisiana woman fell off is set to arrive in New Orleans Thursday. Juwanna Brooks, 44, was identified as the woman who fell off the Carnival Triumph Sunday near Mexico. The cruise took off Saturday from New Orleans heading to Cozumel. Brooks' mother said the cruise line officials contacted her after she fell overboard. The search for Brooks is ongoing. Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.More >>
The long awaited start of the Government Street "road diet" project in Baton Rouge will begin Thursday after being delayed due to weather conditions.More >>
A car chase ended in a crash Wednesday night in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the chase started on Florida Boulevard near Acadian Thruway around 9 p.m.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council passed a new measure Wednesday night aimed at preventing human trafficking and prostitution at hotels.More >>
The President’s Task Force on Greek Life at LSU met Wednesday, January 24 to collect more ideas ahead of a looming deadline to present recommendations on curbing hazing on campus.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.More >>
"I just signed your death warrant," the judge told Nassar, who was sentenced Wednesday to 40 to 175 years for molesting young female athletes under the guise of giving medical treatment.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
Rich Products Corporation has issued a recall for its frozen meatball product shipped to nine states.More >>
