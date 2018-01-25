Police chase ends when truck slams into traffic light pole

A car chase ended in a crash Wednesday night in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the chase started on Florida Boulevard near Acadian Thruway around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, it ended on Florida in the downtown area near I-110 when the driver of a red truck slammed into a traffic light pole, knocking down one of the lights.

The driver appeared to be okay and was in the back of one of the police cruisers.

His name has not yet been released or the charges he is facing.

The investigation is ongoing.

