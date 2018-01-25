Spain's jobless number drops nearly half million in 2017

MADRID (AP) - Official statistics show the number of people out of work in Spain dropped by nearly half a million last year, further evidence of the country's resurging economy.
The National Statistics Institute said Thursday that 471,100 fewer people were unemployed at the end of 2017, making for a rounded total of 3.76 million. The unemployment rate finished at 16.6 percent, compared with 18.6 percent at the end of 2016.
The figure is still the second-highest rate in the 28-country European Union behind Greece.
Unemployment in Spain peaked at 27 percent in 2013 before it began to emerge from a severe five-year financial crisis
The institute said the jobless number rose by 34,900 in the final quarter, raising the overall rate to 16.6 percent from 16.4 percent in the third quarter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.More >>
Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot to death during a confrontation north of Denver and that one suspect has been taken into custody and a manhunt is on for two others.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
Judge sentences gymnastics doctor called 'prolific serial child sex abuser' to 40 to 175 years in prisonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigationMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
3 months after she was shot in the head in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and put on life support, an Arizona woman is leaving the hospitalMore >>
The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."More >>
The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other's cities in a sort of "cheesesteak ban heard 'round the world."More >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>
The judge who sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to decades in prison read a letter that raises questions about whether he's truly remorsefulMore >>