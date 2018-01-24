Rich Products recalls beef products due to possible Listeria

Rich Products Corporations is recalling approximately 3,420 pounds of beef meatball products that may contain Listeria, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items were produced on Dec. 17, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

36-pound cases containing six-pound bags of “Member’s Mark Casa Di Bertacchi Italian Style Beef Meatball” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 24, 2018 when the USDA received notification from the firm that they shipped the potentially-infected product into commerce.

Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

The USDA and the company are concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumers' freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The USDA routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Care at Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.

