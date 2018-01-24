2 patients taken to hospital in shooting near Frey and Bootsie - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 patients taken to hospital in shooting near Frey and Bootsie

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BRPD on the scene of reported shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB) BRPD on the scene of reported shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Two people have reportedly been injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24 near the intersection of Frey Street and Bootsie Drive off Winbourne Avenue in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials say two people were reportedly shot. Their conditions are currently unknown.

It appears the people may have been injured in two separate shootings in this vicinity. It's unknown if they're connected at this time.

We will update this story when we know more.

