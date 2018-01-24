2 patients taken to hospital in shooting at Winbourne and Blackwell

The President’s Task Force on Greek Life at LSU met Wednesday, January 24 to collect more ideas ahead of a looming deadline to present recommendations on curbing hazing on campus.More >>
The East Baton Rouge metro council passed a new measure Wednesday night aimed at preventing human trafficking and prostitution at hotels.More >>
Two people have reportedly been injured in a shooting Wednesday night.More >>
If you live in Killian, you're basically getting a deal on your water usage. “It was the best thing since sliced bread,” said Peter Bock, Interim Mayor of Killian. But the best thing that might have ever happened to this small town is the same thing that's potentially making them lose money: water meters.More >>
An accused serial killer suspected of deadly shootings in two parishes has been indicted for the shooting that happened in East Baton Rouge Parish.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
"I will not quit on [my family] and I will not quit on myself," said the young Arizona mother who was shot in the head during the nation's deadliest mass shooting. Jovanna Calzadillas will be released from the hospital Thursday.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
