2 patients taken to hospital in shooting at Winbourne and Blackwell

Emergency officials on the scene of a shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB)

Two people were injured in a shooting on Winbourne Avenue (Source: WAFB)

BRPD on the scene of reported shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB)

Two people have reportedly been injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24 near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and Blackwell Drive in Baton Rouge. Emergency officials say two people were reportedly shot. Their conditions are currently unknown.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old who was shot in the leg, then ran one street over to a location on Bootsie Drive.

We will update this story when we know more.

