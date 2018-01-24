2 patients taken to hospital in shooting after argument, shooter - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 patients taken to hospital in shooting after argument, shooters unknown

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BRPD on the scene of reported shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB) BRPD on the scene of reported shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB)
Two people were injured in a shooting on Winbourne Avenue (Source: WAFB) Two people were injured in a shooting on Winbourne Avenue (Source: WAFB)
Emergency officials on the scene of a shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB) Emergency officials on the scene of a shooting on Bootsie Drive (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night, with one of the victims suffering life-threatening injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, January 24 near the intersection of Winbourne Avenue and Blackwell Drive in Baton Rouge.

Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD said a group of kids were standing on the corner and the shooting started after an argument.

He added a 15-year-old and 19-year-old were injured. He didn't say which one of those suffered the more severe injuries, but stated they are both expected to survive.

Investigators have not yet identified the shooters.

The investigation is ongoing.

