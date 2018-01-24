Alleged serial killer indicted on killing in EBR Parish; already indicted for E Feliciana shootings

An accused serial killer suspected of deadly shootings in two parishes has been indicted for the shooting that happened in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Ryan Sharpe, 36, of Clinton, has already been indicted for the two shooting deaths he's accused of in East Feliciana Parish. The shooting he's now been indicted for involved the death of Carroll Breeden in Pride.

Sharpe pleaded not guilty to first degree murder earlier in January in the shooting death of Brad DeFranceschi, 48, also of Clinton. DeFranceschi was a well known member of the Boy Scout community.

A trial date for the shootings in East Feliciana Parish is set for August 27.

Sharpe is also charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Tommy Bass and attempted first degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby.

Sharpe is represented by attorney Tommy Damico, who said he is confident in his client’s case.

"Every time I take a case, I believe that I've got good information or have a shot at my case," Damico said. "So obviously, my main concern here is to make sure that he gets a fair trial and make sure that all the proper evidence is introduced."

But, Greg Phares with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office said investigators will present a strong case.

"This is, I think, the beginning of the end of a nightmare for this parish," Phares said. "We're looking forward to going to trial. Mr. Damico is an excellent attorney. I'm sure he's going to defend Mr. Sharpe vigorously and confidently, but we're preparing to go to trial and looking forward to getting to the real end of the nightmare."

Court documents show bullets found at the scene of two of the shootings matched a rifle found in Sharpe's home. Sharpe reportedly confessed to the crimes during an interview with police.

