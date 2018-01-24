EBR schools receive another $7.9M for flood recovery

Fifteen schools, administrative offices, and educational facilities in East Baton Rouge Parish will receive $7.9 million more in disaster recovery aid.

To date, FEMA has given Louisiana schools more than $142 million for disaster-related recovery projects through the Public Assistance (PA) program after the August 2016 flooding.

Students and schools will benefit from the following projects:

Glen Oaks High School: The school will receive $4.3 million to make repairs to ten damaged buildings on campus, including classrooms and administrative offices. In total, more than $11 million has been given to Glen Oaks High.

East Baton Rouge School Board: The board will receive $1.9 million to replace things like computers, monitors, printers, and other equipment at the following schools: Howell Park Greenbrier Park Forest Glen Oaks Park Twin Oaks Brookstown Magnet Park Forest Middle Glen Oaks High Money will also go towards the Professional Development Center, Montgomery Center, and the Choctaw Administration Center.

Tanglewood Elementary School: The school will receive $1.1 million to replace classroom contents and equipment.

Baker High School: The school will receive about $686,271 for repairs to classrooms and offices in the Williams, Weiland, and Brown buildings, as well as the cafeteria and bus storage facilities.

To date, the PA program has given more than $508 million to local and state governments for expenses related to the August 2016 flood.