Teen girl credits retired firefighter with saving her life

The family inspects the burned ruins of their home on Washington Avenue (Source: WAFB)

A teen girl says she's alive today thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor who happens to be a retired firefighter. He was just steps away when her family’s home caught fire.

On Wednesday, January 24, Carla Jenkins walked through what is left of her burned home, trying to describe what life was like before what can best be described as a freak accident. School dances, snow days, and afternoons hanging on the front porch are just memories now. Everything she and her children treasured, including their late father's jewelry, was taken away in a matter of seconds.

"It's rough. I never would have thought this would happen to us,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says she and two of her children were headed out to eat. Her daughter, Lawrenda Davis, 13, ran back inside the house to get a cup of water when suddenly, she heard a loud noise.

“It was like boom, boom, boom, boom,” Jenkins said.

Davis says the refrigerator exploded.

“I was wondering what the popping sound was. When I turned around, I looked at the refrigerator and the door was busted out,” Davis said.

Davis says she froze.

“I didn't feel anything when the refrigerator blew up. I couldn't get up or move, and the fire was getting bigger,” Davis said.

“The fire kept intensifying and we are screaming her name, and he just shows up and goes in,” Jenkins said.

That man is retired Baton Rouge firefighter, Kevin Scott.

RELATED: Recently retired firefighter saves girl from house fire

“They got to the edge of that top step, but by the time they got there, there was a big explosion. Both of them ended up jumping on the ground. I'm just glad he was here. He saved her,” Jenkins said.

“Thank you. I really appreciate it because I don't think I could have gotten out of the house,” Davis said.

While they lost everything, they have come to realize what matters most. The family was also victims of the August 2016 flood. They are working to set up a fundraising account to help rebuild their lives. We'll pass that information along as soon as we get it.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.











