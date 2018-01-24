WATCH A PREVIEW: Chiquita Tate murder case to be profiled nationally

Heated and dramatic police interrogation tapes will be included in a nationally televised report on the murder of Baton Rouge lawyer, Chiquita Tate, set to air Thursday night at 10 p.m. on WBXH.

The rising legal star was stabbed more than 40 times in her downtown Baton Rouge law office in 2013.

The TV program, Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, has obtained police interrogation tapes of the lawyer’s husband, Greg Harris, who was found guilty of manslaughter in the case.

During their investigation, authorities discovered Harris attempted to throw off investigators by leaving fake hair at the crime scene and dropping Tate’s wallet off of Gardere Lane to make it look like a robbery.

Investigators found additional evidence that pointed to Harris, including scratches on his body and Tate’s blood on a bottle of bleach and glasses.

In dramatic interrogation video obtained by Crime Watch Daily, Harris is seen adamantly denying having a hand in Tate’s murder.

Crime Watch Daily airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on WBXH. You can find WBXH on Cox Cable channel 16 or 1016, AT&T U-Verse on 39, or 1039 and EATEL on Channel 16 or 716.

