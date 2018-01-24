LSU to open new military and veteran student center on Jan. 31

LSU will open a new center for military and veteran students next week, the university announced in a news release.

The new center will be able to support student veterans, active military, reservists, guardsmen and their dependents through a donation from William A. Brookshire, who graduated from LSU with a Ph.D. in chemical engineering in 1961.

The new 4,600-square-foot facility, located next to the campus Barnes and Noble on Veterans Drive, will have a computer lab, meeting rooms, and offices for increased services for military students and families.

The William A. Brookshire Military and Veterans Student Center will allow LSU to compete with regional universities in recruiting veteran students, according to a release from the university. There are 500 veteran students currently attending LSU and 1,630 undergraduate dependents.

The center will be “dedicated to helping veterans, service members, dependents and survivors succeed in higher education and in seeking employment,” according to a news release.

Representatives of LSU say the new center “will foster a community of support at LSU for veterans and their families through helping students achieve personal and professional goals, explore new learning experiences and get involved on campus.”

LSU’s main goal for the new military and veterans center is to start students on the right path, help them transition to college and ensure they earn a college degree.

A ribbon cutting will for the opening of the new William A. Brookshire Military and Veterans Student Center is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 31.More information about the center is available at www.lsu.edu/veterans.

