Mom sentenced after teen son found weighing only 47lbs in 2015

Heated and dramatic police interrogation tapes will be included in a nationally televised report on the murder of Baton Rouge lawyer, Chiquita Tate, set to air Thursday morning at 10 p.m. on WBXH.More >>
Heated and dramatic police interrogation tapes will be included in a nationally televised report on the murder of Baton Rouge lawyer, Chiquita Tate, set to air Thursday morning at 10 p.m. on WBXH.More >>
Fifteen schools, administrative offices, and educational facilities in East Baton Rouge Parish will receive $7.9 million more in disaster recovery aid.More >>
Fifteen schools, administrative offices, and educational facilities in East Baton Rouge Parish will receive $7.9 million more in disaster recovery aid.More >>
A teen girl says she's alive today thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor who happens to be a retired firefighter. He was just steps away when her family’s home caught fire.More >>
A teen girl says she's alive today thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor who happens to be a retired firefighter. He was just steps away when her family’s home caught fire.More >>
A man was found dead inside a travel trailer that was destroyed by fire overnight. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported it happened on Gorman Road in Hammond.More >>
A man was found dead inside a travel trailer that was destroyed by fire overnight. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal reported it happened on Gorman Road in Hammond.More >>
LSU will open a new center for military and veteran students next week, the university announced in a news release.More >>
LSU will open a new center for military and veteran students next week, the university announced in a news release.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.More >>
A massive manhunt is underway for four suspects who robbed a Lumberton bank Tuesday afternoon and opened fire on law enforcement officers during a vehicle chase through two North Carolina counties.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman after he confessed to his participation in her murder, and after a police investigation determined he went to the hotel room where she was found dead, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.More >>
The King had some fun at the expense of the FCC chairman.More >>
The King had some fun at the expense of the FCC chairman.More >>