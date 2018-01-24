Mom sentenced after teen son found weighing only 47lbs in 2015

A mother was sentenced Monday, January 22 after her then teenage son was found weighing only 47 lbs in 2015.

Rose Holland, 51, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 20 years in jail after she agreed to plead guilty to cruelty to a juvenile charges and sign a protective order giving up all contact with her son.

Holland was originally charged with second degree cruelty to a juvenile and possession of cocaine. She was offered a plea deal in September of 2017, stating if she pleaded guilty to the two counts of cruelty to a juvenile, prosecutors would drop the drug charge. Holland accepted this deal Monday.

Holland's son was found in July of 2015 in a roach-infested home weighing only 47 lbs at age 15. The teen was also stuck to a cot by his own urine and feces.

Another woman, Cathy Fort, 57, was also arrested when the boy was found. Officers were responding to a noise complaint at the home when they found Holland and Fort in a vehicle outside the home with a glass pipe and evidence of crack cocaine. The officer then checked inside the home and found the emaciated teenage boy stuck to a cot having a seizure. Both women were arrested at that time.

Fort was charged with possession of cocaine and is set to appear in court in February.

