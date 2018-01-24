Metro council passes measure to help prevent human trafficking, prostitution at hotels

The East Baton Rouge metro council passed a new measure Wednesday night aimed at preventing human trafficking and prostitution at hotels.

The metro council discussed several other items affecting the North Blvd. Overpass, the Baton Rouge Police Department, garbage and waste management, and the St. George Fire Department.

Hotels will now have to apply for permits and will have to undergo inspections performed by the city. If officials find any suspicious activity, the hotel could face fines or lose their permit altogether, forcing the hotel to close. Hotel guests will also be required to provide their name and address, as well as a photo ID when they check in.

The council was also set to discuss a policy that would allow job applicants not hired because of a failed drug test for marijuana and/or former employees of the city-parish who have been let go for a failed drug test to be eligible to apply for "subsequent employment" after one year. The policy was up for public comment.

The discussion of the policy has been deferred to a date due to Councilman Chandler Loupe, one of the council members behind the measure, being sick and unable to attend the meeting.

