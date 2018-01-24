BRPD grant, St. George Fire Dept. special among items to be discussed at Metro Council meeting

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

There are several items up for discussion at the weekly Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting, many of which are up public comment.

The Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to discuss several items affecting the North Blvd. Overpass, Baton Rouge Police Department, garbage and waste management, and St. George Fire Department.

There will be a public hearing discussing:

Authorizing the Mayor-President to enter into a temporary construction servitude for a three-year term in favor of Electric Depot, LLC for unused City lots underneath and adjacent to the North Boulevard Overpass in consideration of the construction of a permanent fence enclosing the property.

Authorizing the Mayor-President, on behalf of the Baton Rouge Police Department, to accept a grant award, "Law Enforcement and the Communities They Serve: Supporting Collective Healing in the Wake of Harm", from the U.S. Department of Justice/Office for Victims of Crime. The grant is a 3-year program with a $750,000.00 budget set to last from 2018 through 2020.

Amending the Disposal of Garbage and Other Waste Matter portion of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge to amend the penalties for violation of the sections prohibiting the accumulation of junk, trash, and debris.

Items up for public comment:

A resolution approving the calling of a special election by the St. George Fire Protection District No. 2 on April 28, for the purpose of authorizing the extension of the levy and collection of a 2.00 mills ad valorem tax on all property subject to taxation within the boundaries of the fire district.

A resolution approving the calling of a special election by the St. George Fire Protection District No. 2 on April 28, for the purpose of authorizing the extension of the levy and collection of a 1.25 mills ad valorem tax on all property subject to taxation within the boundaries of the fire district.

The council was also set to discuss a policy that would allow job applicants not hired because of a failed drug test for marijuana and/or former employees of the city-parish who have been let go for a failed drug test to be eligible to apply for "subsequent employment" after one year. The policy was up for public comment.

The discussion of the policy has been deferred to a later Metro Council meeting due to Councilman Chandler Loupe, one of the council members behind the measure is sick and will not be in attendance.

The full agenda for Wednesday night's meeting can be found here.