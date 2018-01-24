EBR Library to celebrate diversity in its first comic book convention

The main branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be hosting its first comic convention, called Mid City Micro-Con, on February 10.

The focus of the convention is to celebrate diversity in comic book characters, creators, and their fans ahead of the premiere of the new Marvel superhero movie, Black Panther. The convention’s theme is Welcome to Wakanda, which is the fictional home of the superhero. Crafts, discussions, artwork, cosplay, and décor inspired by the film will be featured throughout the event.

According to a news release from the library, over 20 comic and cosplay industry creators and influencers, including several who have worked with Marvel and DC comics, will be participating in an Arts & Comics Market, panels, and presentations.

Creators of the comic book series, Tuskegee Heirs, Marcus Williams and Greg Burnham, will be featured guests and participate in the event’s keynote panel Diversity in Comics: Why We Need Wakanda. Other panels will include discussions on such topics as diversity, body image, and Louisiana’s comic book community. Williams will also teach an art workshop at the convention. Space at the workshop sessions is limited, so attendees are advised to arrive early to register.

Attendees are encouraged to come in library-appropriate costume and pose for a photo in their photo booth. Adults and teens also can enter the cosplay competition, judged by professional cosplayer, TaLynn Kel. Cosplay rules and registration information are available on the Mid City Micro-Con InfoGuide at www.ebrpl.com. Teens are invited to a cosplay Q&A session with professional cosplayer, Hane Cosplay. Local game store, Little Wars, will be providing board game free-play with demo games.

Mid City Micro-Con is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 10 at the main branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. The library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

The library has noted the following information about the child attendance policy for the event:

Children are welcome; however, adults should use their discretion when deciding whether or not this event is appropriate for the children in their care. While the primary audiences for this event are teens (11+) and adults (18+), children are welcome to attend panels, visit the Arts & Comics Market, watch films, and attend the cosplay parade and awards presentation. Only the workshop with Marcus Williams, Teen Room activities and the cosplay competition will have age restrictions. Several of our contributors' portfolios include work that appeals to younger audiences, such as Marcus Williams and Greg Burnham's Tuskegee Heirs and Jason Reeves' Kid Carvers.

For more information about the event, call 225-231-3750 or visit www.ebrpl.com for a full schedule and contributor information. More information about the library and its other free programs, events, and resources can be found at www.ebrpl.com.

