New Iberia man arrested on 20 counts of child pornography

A New Iberia man has been arrested on multiple child pornography charges, reports Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Jason Gathe, 32, was arrested on 20 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children and booked into the New Iberia Parish Prison after a join investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

"My office and I will continue to do all we legally can to take child predators off Louisiana's streets. We will use every tool in our arsenal to protect our state's children," said Landry.

Anyone with information or concerns about child pornography or about Gathe should call LBI at 800-256-45065. Callers can remain anonymous if they so choose.

