From the First Alert Weather Team

Wednesday’s high clouds were a bit thicker than we expected, but we still managed to get a fair amount of sunshine, with highs climbing to around 60° for the afternoon for most WAFB communities.

The First Alert Forecast sets Thursday morning as the coldest morning for the next week or so, with lows dipping down into the low to mid 30s for many WAFB neighborhoods. A few neighborhoods, especially north and east of the Red Stick, could see a brief, light freeze for Thursday’s sunrise, but the chill won’t last long as mostly clear skies should allow for a decent morning warm up. The First Alert Forecast calls for temperatures in the upper 50s by lunchtime for the capital area with Thursday afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

After a Friday morning start near 40° for metro Baton Rouge, plan for temperatures to make climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. The big difference on Friday will be the add in of modest rain chances during the latter half of the day. Plan for a few showers and maybe even an isolated rumble of thunder for Friday afternoon and evening. That activity will be well out and ahead of a cold front that gets into the WAFB area on Saturday.

Saturday shapes up to be a wet day for just about everybody as a cold front slides across the state. After a morning start in the low to mid 50s for the WAFB area, we can expect afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. But the main Saturday weather story will be about rain. The First Alert Forecast is currently calling for a 90 percent rain chance for area backyards. However, the good news at this stage is that area rain totals are likely to stay on the order of 1” to 2” for most neighborhoods. And more importantly, while a few storms could be on the strong to severe side during the day, we are not anticipating a widespread outbreak.

Scattered rains could linger into Sunday’s pre-dawn hours, but we expect clearing skies into Sunday afternoon to salvage the back end of the weekend. What’s more, the forecast for Monday through Wednesday calls for cool, but not cold morning starts with afternoon highs for Monday through Wednesday running around 60° or more and no rain.

There has been a lot of chatter on social media lately about another blast of arctic air possibly arriving later next week. Certainly the potential for another cold snap is there as both long range models, the American and European, are indicating another cold snap that arrives sometime in the Friday/Saturday time frame. Just keep in mind that such forecasts, 8 to 10 days out, are always a little suspect. However, it’s worth noting the longer range forecast given that the timing comes right at parade time around south Louisiana as we head into the Mardi Gras season.

