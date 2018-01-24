Edmonson issues follow-up response to legislative audit report

A month after a scathing audit raised questions about whether Louisiana’s former top cop had broken the law while serving as the head of State Police, retired Col. Mike Edmonson has issued a follow-up response.More >>
A month after a scathing audit raised questions about whether Louisiana’s former top cop had broken the law while serving as the head of State Police, retired Col. Mike Edmonson has issued a follow-up response.More >>
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) announced the peaceful protest against the judge who refused to sign an arrest warrant for a juvenile who is suspected of animal abuse that was postponed due to cold weather will happen Friday.More >>
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) announced the peaceful protest against the judge who refused to sign an arrest warrant for a juvenile who is suspected of animal abuse that was postponed due to cold weather will happen Friday.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a package from the front porch of a resident’s front porch.More >>
Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a package from the front porch of a resident’s front porch.More >>
A convicted rapist will spend a quarter of a century in prison after prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to a molestation charge in a separate case.More >>
A convicted rapist will spend a quarter of a century in prison after prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to a molestation charge in a separate case.More >>
The Ascension Parish school board is asking for the public’s help in selecting mascots for two new schools.More >>
The Ascension Parish school board is asking for the public’s help in selecting mascots for two new schools.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
The decision was made due to increased competition and online shopping, lawyers for the company say.More >>
Apple announced on Wednesday an update to its mobile operating system, which includes a new way to organize medical records, a way for customers to prevent older iPhones from slowing down and an expansion of augmented reality on its devices.More >>
Apple announced on Wednesday an update to its mobile operating system, which includes a new way to organize medical records, a way for customers to prevent older iPhones from slowing down and an expansion of augmented reality on its devices.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.More >>
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>